F&C Investment Trust

Helping investors for over 150 years.

Invest now

Coming Together

BMO GAM (EMEA) and Columbia Threadneedle have come together bringing our BMO funds under the new CT fund name.
Find out more

AIC dividend hero investment companies deliver inflation-demolishing dividend growth

Invest now

What would you like to do today?

Paul Niven
Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Head of Portfolio Management, Multi Asset Solutions
Read full bio
Paul Niven
Paul Niven
Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Head of Portfolio Management, Multi Asset Solutions
Paul Niven is Managing Director and Head of Asset Allocation, EMEA. He is also Fund Manager for the F&C Investment Trust. Paul joined Columbia Threadneedle through the acquisition of BMO GAM (EMEA) in 2021, having previously been with BMO since 1996. He has worked in Asset Allocation and Investment Strategy since 1999, after undertaking a fund management position in Pacific Basin Equities. Paul has had responsibility for the management of Multi-Asset mandates within the group since 2002 (including large portfolios for insurance clients) and is Chair of the Investment Policy Group. He is responsible for strategic and tactical portfolio construction as well as manager selection across a variety of institutional mandates. Paul graduated from the University of Strathclyde with a BA (Hons) in Accounting and Economics, obtained an MPhil in Finance, and is a member of the UK CFA Institute.
✅ Common/Icons/20px/Document

Aims of the Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust aims to grow your capital and income over the long term. It may appeal to investors who:

  • are looking for their first investment (or for a building block for their portfolio),
  • are looking to invest their money over many years,
  • are interested in regular dividends.
Aic logo
Rsmr logo
Best multi manager investment trust

Aims of the Investment Trust

Launched in 1868, the Trust is the world’s oldest collective investment scheme and has since gone on to amass an impressive track record and grow into one of the largest of its kind. Its aim is to generate long-term growth and income by investing primarily in an international portfolio of listed equities. The Trust is highly diversified and cautiously managed, with exposure to over 450 individual companies from around the world.

Learn more

Investment Risks

The value of your investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested. Changes in rates of exchange may also reduce the value of your investment. Gearing is used for investment purposes to obtain, increase or reduce exposure to an asset, index or investment. The use of gearing can enhance returns to investors in a rising market, but if the market falls the losses may be greater.

F&C Investment Update – May 2022

Key Documents​

A group of people on a bike trip

Invest with Columbia Threadneedle

Columbia Threadneedle offer a range of cost-effective savings plans designed to make it easy for you to invest in our range of funds.

Starting from £25 per month or a lump sum of £100, with the flexibility to start and stop contributions whenever you want.

There are no dealing charges on investments made online or through a monthly direct debit.
Find out more

Invest with a broker

You can invest through your usual financial adviser, or through a wide range of companies.

Ajbell company logo
Ascentric company logo
Aviva company logo
Barclays company logo
Bestinvest logo
Charles-stanley company logo
Close-brothers company logo
Fidelity company logo
Halifax company logo
Hargreaves Lansdown logo
HSBC logo
Ig logo
Interactive Investor logo
Lloyds Bank logo

Information in this section of the Website is directed solely at persons who are located in the UK and can be categorised as retail clients. Nothing on this website is, or is intended to be, an offer, advice, or an invitation, to buy or sell any investments. Please read our full terms and conditions and the relevant Key Information Documents (“KID”) before proceeding further with any investment product referred to on this website. This website is not suitable for everyone, and if you are at all unsure whether an investment product referenced on this website will meet your individual needs, please seek advice before proceeding further with such product.