F&C Investment Trust aims to grow your capital and income over the long term. It may appeal to investors who:
- are looking for their first investment (or for a building block for their portfolio),
- are looking to invest their money over many years,
- are interested in regular dividends.
Launched in 1868, the Trust is the world’s oldest collective investment scheme and has since gone on to amass an impressive track record and grow into one of the largest of its kind. Its aim is to generate long-term growth and income by investing primarily in an international portfolio of listed equities. The Trust is highly diversified and cautiously managed, with exposure to over 450 individual companies from around the world.
Investment Risks
